Brazil and Mexico add rice and beans to their trade menus

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mexico will allow imports of Brazilian rice and Brazil will allow imports of Mexican beans, the two countries said in a statement on Saturday as top agriculture officials from both countries met in Japan.

“The decision reinforces Brazil’s position as one of the top 10 global exporters of rice and represents an important step to diversify commercial relations with Mexico, a country with over 120 million people that imports over 80 percent of the rice it consumes,” the Brazilian government said in a statement.

Rice and beans are essential ingredients to the cuisines of both countries.

“We will receive Mexican beans to complete our main dish in Brazil which is rice and beans,” said Brazil’s agriculture minister, Tereza Cristina Dias, in a video posted to Twitter.