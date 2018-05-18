FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 18, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Richemont says could do more M&A, net profit misses poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont (CFR.S) said on Friday it could target strategic investments and divestments after buoyant jewelry sales made up for still sluggish watch sales, helping sales rise 8 percent in constant currency terms in its fiscal year to March.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Panerai, owned by the Richemont group, is pictured at the "Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie" (SIHH) watch fair, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Sales of luxury watches have improved over the last year, after a severe downturn, but brands are under pressure to review their business models to better exploit digital sales channels and rekindle young people’s interest in traditional timepieces.

“Our long-term approach does not preclude us from targeting strategic investments and divestments, as we have demonstrated over the past year,” the maker of Cartier jewelry and IWC watches said in a statement on Friday.

Just like luxury peers, Richemont has recently made efforts to ramp up e-commerce operations and attract younger shoppers as online sales become an important growth driver.

Richemont just acquired full control of online luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP.MI) for 2.6 billion euros (2.2 billion pounds), but its digital strategy suffered a slight setback when its chief technology officer quit earlier this month after just four months on the job.

    Net profit rose 1 percent to 1.221 billion euros, well below a 1.719 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, partly due to inventory buybacks of watches of 203 million euros in 2017/18.

    The Geneva-based company had already resolved to undertake a 278 million euro inventory buyback in fiscal 2016/17 when a sudden fall in demand led to overcapacity and massive overstock at retailers.

    It said it would propose a dividend of 1.90 Swiss francs per share, up from 1.80 francs a year ago and ahead of a forecast for 1.81 francs in the poll.

    Shares were indicated to open down 3.7 percent according to premarket indications provided by Bank Julius Baer.

    Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.