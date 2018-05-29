San Francisco subpoenas Uber, Lyft on driver classification

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco’s city attorney has subpoenaed Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and Lyft Inc to turn over records relating to how the ride-hailing firms classify drivers, as well as driver wages, health care and other benefits in the latest probe in the city’s year-long investigation into the companies.

FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a screen during the Women In The World Summit in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said on Tuesday he was seeking evidence that Uber and Lyft are in compliance with a recent California Supreme Court decision that makes it much easier for workers to prove that they are employees entitled to benefits and protections, rather than independent contractors.