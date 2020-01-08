Spain's Esteve to buy German pharma firm Riemser from Ardian

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Esteve has agreed to buy German peer Riemser from Ardian, the French buyout group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Financial details of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter, were not disclosed.

Riemser specializes in oncology, neurology and infectiology and had since 2012 been part of Ardian’s portfolio.

Ardian in 2018 unsuccessfully tried to sell the company and relaunched an auction last year.