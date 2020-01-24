Deals
January 24, 2020 / 1:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italian certification group RINA looks for advisor for listing: CEO

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian engineering and certification services group Rina is looking for a financial advisor for a possible listing at the end of next year, chairman and chief executive Ugo Salerno said.

“We are considering a flotation. If we will decide in favor, it will not be before the end of 2021 or in 2022,” Salerno told Reuters in a phone interview.

He said a market listing would help the company with M&A opportunities in a fragmented market.

Rina is controlled by Registro Navale Italiano, a private foundation dating back to the 19th century that includes shipowners, insurers and industry bodies, and private equity groups Vei Capital and NB Renaissance, which jointly hold a 30% stake.

The group, which provides engineering, inspection and certification services in sectors ranging from marine and energy to environment and safety, last year reported revenues of 465 million euros ($515.87 million) and core earnings at around 11% of revenues, Salerno said.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below