Rio Tinto says Amrun bauxite mine set for full production

WEIPA, Australia (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Friday that its Amrun bauxite mine in northern Australia is set to enter full production after finishing its ramp-up phase, boosting output at its Weipa operations by more than a third.

Rio Tinto produces about 50 million tonnes of the aluminum raw material globally, accounting for around 15 percent of world supply.

The Amrun mine will produce 22.8 million tonnes at full production, and take Rio’s bauxite output at Weipa on Australia’s northern tip to 35 million tonnes a year, the company said.

“The mine and associated processing and port facilities will replace production from Rio Tinto’s depleting East Weipa mine and increase annual bauxite export capacity by around 10 million tonnes, at a time when higher grade bauxite is becoming scarcer globally,” Rio Chief Executive JS Jacques said in a statement.

Amrun, which was approved in November 2015, had originally been expected to begin production and shipping in the first half of 2019 and hit full production by the end of the year. reut.rs/2ETI9Xp

Bauxite mining has taken place at Weipa for more than 50 years, and the new mine will extend the operations for another 50 years, Jacques said.

Aluminum, a light weight metal, is used in mobile phones and transportation like planes and trucks.

“Aluminum is one of the fastest growing base metals in the world. We forecast demand to grow steadily and remain robust,” Jacques said.

The first shipment from the mine sailed in December.