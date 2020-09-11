Rio Tinto may need to tap outsider for new chief

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Four years after mining giant Rio Tinto swept out its veteran managers to make way for a new generation of business heads, its leadership team has come unstuck.

FILE PHOTO: Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques poses for photographs before announcing Rio Tinto's 2017 first-half results in London, Britain August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The world’s biggest iron ore miner is looking for a new chief and iron ore boss after they allowed the blasting of ancient Aboriginal rock shelters to expand a mine in Western Australia against the wishes of the traditional owners.

Investors and analysts saw no clear internal candidates and said following the damage done to the company’s reputation, it was likely Rio would tap an outsider to replace Frenchman Jean-Sébastien Jacques.

“Clearly from the comments of the chairman they want to reset the culture, which would imply an external candidate would be more likely than an internal one,” said Macquarie analyst Hayden Bairstow.

Chairman Simon Thompson said on Friday the company was determined to “re-establish our reputation as a leader in communities and heritage management”.

Potential external candidates that analysts and investors pointed to included Anglo American AAL.AX CEO Mark Cutifani, Orica ORI.AX CEO Alberto Calderon, former Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX boss Nev Power, and ex-Shell Australia chair Zoe Yujnovich, who previously ran Rio's Canadian iron ore business.

“Zoe has the relevant mining background, international management experience, government relationships, acute sensitivity to indigenous and remote community engagement, and strong Australian roots,” said one analyst, who declined to be named as he does not cover Rio.

If the company wants to overhaul its culture, it might be tough to turn to former Rio executives, although several were seen as potential candidates: Newcrest Mining NCM.AX Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas, Aurizon AJZ.AX CEO Andrew Harding, OZ Minerals OZL.AX CEO Andrew Cole and Fortescue Chief Operating Officer Greg Lilleyman.

However analysts said the company may want to look beyond mining expertise to set a new vision for the company.

“You don’t need to be able to do a mine plan for an iron ore pit to run Rio Tinto. Look at (former travel industry executive) Elizabeth Gaines’ success at Fortescue,” Bairstow said.