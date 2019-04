FILE PHOTO: Jean-Sebastien Jacques, CEO of Rio TInto Group stands for a portrait ahead of the publication of the company 2018 full year results in London, Britain, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Copper miner Rio Tinto Ltd “firmly believes” that the United States and China will ink a trade deal, Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques told the CNBC television network on Tuesday.

Jacques added that Rio’s order books are “absolutely full” and that he sees the United States economy as “doing fine.” London-based Rio Tinto would see no impact at all from Brexit, said Jacques, who was born in France and now is a British citizen.