(Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) said on Monday it has appointed Simon Thompson as its next chairman, succeeding Jan du Plessis, who will step down after serving almost nine years as chair.

FILE PHOTO - A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Thompson, who is the present chairman of the company’s remuneration committee, will become Rio Tinto’s chairman on March 5, 2018, the Anglo-American mining company said in a statement.