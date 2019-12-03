Rio Tinto halts operations at South African unit as violence rises

FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto logo is displayed on a visitor's helmet at a borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

(Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday said it would curtail operations at its South-African unit Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) due to an escalation in violence in surrounding communities.

“There has been an escalation of criminal activity towards RBM employees and one was shot and seriously injured in the last few days,” Rio said in a statement.

The company said all mining operations have been halted and the smelters are operating at a reduced level, with a minimum number of employees now on site.