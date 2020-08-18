Rio Tinto cuts 2020 refined copper outlook on smelter restart delay in Utah mine

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) on Wednesday cut its refined copper outlook for fiscal 2020, citing a delay in restarting a smelter at its mine in the U.S. state of Utah.

The Anglo-Australian miner said the delays in restarting the smelter at its Kennecott mine were due to planned maintenance and expected it to be running in two months.

Full-year refined copper production is now expected to be between 135,000 tonnes and 175,000 tonnes, lower than its previous range of 165,000 tonnes to 205,000 tonnes.

Rio Tinto reported a better-than-expected first-half profit last month, boosted by firm prices for iron ore and higher output as Chinese demand for the steel-making ingredient recovered from a coronavirus hit.