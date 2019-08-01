Rio Tinto reports biggest first-half profit since 2014 on red-hot iron ore

FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto on Thursday reported its biggest first-half profit since 2014 and declared a bumper dividend, as red-hot iron ore prices helped offset the impact of disruptions caused by a cyclone in late March.

Prices of the steel-making commodity have spiked this year after disruptions caused by a cyclone in Western Australia added to a supply cut from world’s top iron ore miner Vale.

The surging prices have swelled coffers of the Australian miner even as production dipped due to operational challenges and the impact of the cyclone.

Underlying earnings for the six months ended June 30 rose to $4.93 billion from $4.42 billion a year earlier, the miner said.

The figure was roughly in line with a consensus estimate of $4.95 billion compiled by Vuma Financial.

Rio declared a 19% higher interim dividend of 151 cents per share. The world’s no.2 miner of iron ore also announced a special dividend of $1.0 billion.