Jean-Sebastien Jacques, CEO of Rio Tinto Group sits for a portrait ahead of the publication of the company 2018 full year results in London, Britain, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rio Tinto has made a promising find of copper, gold and silver at its Winu prospect in Western Australia, Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on Wednesday.

“What is clear is there’s a lot of copper, a lot of gold, a lot of silver,” he said, speaking to reporters after the miner reported its 2018 earnings, adding there had been some “interesting” drilling results.