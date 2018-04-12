FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Drug retailer Rite Aid's revenue misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drug retailer Rite Aid (RAD.N), which is being bought by U.S. grocer Albertsons Cos Inc, posted smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by a decline in reimbursement rates and prescription volumes.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Rite Aid pharmacy in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Revenue fell to $5.39 billion from $5.90 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $5.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted net loss from continuing operations of $483.7 million, or 46 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 3, compared with a loss of $25.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

    The loss includes $325 million of income tax expense related mainly to the revaluation of the company’s deferred tax assets in connection with the new U.S. tax law.

    Excluding one-time items, Rite Aid reported a loss of 1 cent per share.

    Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
