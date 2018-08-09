Rite Aid and Albertsons Companies agree to terminate merger agreement

(Reuters) - Drug store chain Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) and U.S. grocer Albertsons Companies Inc ABS.N agreed to terminate their merger agreement, the companies said on Wednesday, a little over 10 days after a shareholder advisory firm opposed the deal.

Customers leave an Albertsons grocery store with their purchases in Burbank, California July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Last month, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) had said that Rite Aid investors should vote down its $24 billion merger with Albertsons saying the agreement was not going to give Rite Aid shareholders a “fair ownership interest” in the combined company.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Rite Aid pharmacy in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Albertsons said it disagreed with the view that the U.S. grocer was not offering sufficient merger consideration to the shareholders of Rite Aid.

The U.S. grocer said it was unwilling to change the terms of the agreement.

Under the settlement agreement, neither of the companies would be responsible for any payments as a result of the termination, Rite Aid said in a statement.

The drug store chain also said it was evaluating governance changes at the company.