April 24, 2019 / 12:31 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Tesla rival Rivian says Ford Motor invests $500 million in firm

FILE PHOTO: R.J. Scaringe, Rivian's 35-year-old CEO, introduces his company's R1T all-electric pickup and all-electric R1S SUV at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. electric pickup truck startup Rivian Automotive LLC said on Wednesday that Ford Motor Co invested $500 million in the company, which is seen as one of the major rivals to Tesla Inc.

Investors led by Amazon.com Inc put $700 million into Rivian in February.

Ford and Rivian will jointly develop a battery electric vehicle using Rivian’s platform, Rivian said.

A Ford representative will also join the seven-member board of Rivian.

