U.S. ITC says it will probe Altria, Philip Morris after RJ Reynolds complaint

FILE PHOTO: A hand with a cigarette is seen in front of displayed logos of Philip Morris and Altria in this picture illustration taken September 26, 2019. Picture taken September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission will investigate certain tobacco heating elements and components following a complaint filed by RJ Reynolds’ vaping and tobacco units, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ITC said it had not yet made any decision on the merits of the case and would hold a hearing, making its “final determination ... at the earliest practicable time.”

RJ Reynolds Tobacco Holding Inc is owned by Reynolds American Inc, whose parent company is British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.L).