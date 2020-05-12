Business News
May 12, 2020 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. ITC says it will probe Altria, Philip Morris after RJ Reynolds complaint

FILE PHOTO: A hand with a cigarette is seen in front of displayed logos of Philip Morris and Altria in this picture illustration taken September 26, 2019. Picture taken September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission will investigate certain tobacco heating elements and components following a complaint filed by RJ Reynolds’ vaping and tobacco units, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ITC said it had not yet made any decision on the merits of the case and would hold a hearing, making its “final determination ... at the earliest practicable time.”

RJ Reynolds Tobacco Holding Inc is owned by Reynolds American Inc, whose parent company is British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.L).

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew heavens

