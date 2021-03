FILE PHOTO: Morning sunlight falls on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Shares of Roblox Corp were set for a jump of up to 44% in their market debut on Wednesday.

At 10:04 a.m., the U.S. gaming company’s stock was indicated to open at a range between $60 and $65, up from the reference price of $45 per share.