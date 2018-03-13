FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 10:56 AM / in 12 hours

Roche CEO says new drugs will offset biosimilar incursions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche will be able to compensate or overcompensate for falling revenue from patent-expired drugs facing competition from rivals’ copies through its new medicines, Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.

CEO Severin Schwan of Swiss drugmaker Roche addresses the company's annual news conference in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Schwan’s outlook, delivered to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting in Basel, confirms Roche’s previous guidance that 2018 sales will be flat or grow by a low-single-digit percentage compared to last year, amid incursions from so-called biosimilar drugs.

Reporting by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
