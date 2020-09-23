Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Roche, AC Immune anti-Tau Alzheimer's drug fails trial

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche and partner AC Immune said their experimental anti-Tau Alzheimer’s disease drug semorinemab failed to slow cognitive decline in a trial, a fresh blow to efforts against the fatal dementia-causing disease.

“Although we are disappointed by the topline results, we believe these data will contribute to the scientific understanding of the role of tau in this complex and difficult-to-treat disease,” Rachelle Doody, head of Roche’s neurodegeneration operations, said in a statement.

Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

