Roche, AC Immune anti-Tau Alzheimer's drug fails trial

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche and partner AC Immune said their experimental anti-Tau Alzheimer’s disease drug semorinemab failed to slow cognitive decline in a trial, a fresh blow to efforts against the fatal dementia-causing disease.
“Although we are disappointed by the topline results, we believe these data will contribute to the scientific understanding of the role of tau in this complex and difficult-to-treat disease,” Rachelle Doody, head of Roche’s neurodegeneration operations, said in a statement.
