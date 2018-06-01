FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
June 1, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Roche's Perjeta wins approval in Europe for expanded use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s on Friday won European Union approval for its Perjeta medicine to treat a type of breast cancer whose sufferers are at a high risk of re-occurrence, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The European Commission backed Perjeta in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy for post-surgery treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer that is lymph node-positive or hormone receptor-negative disease.

The combination was approved in the United States in December, helping to bolster Roche’s position in new medicines as it braces for falling sales of older patent-expired products that now account for about half its drug revenue.

Perjeta is one of Roche’s fastest growing medicines, having racked up 2.2 billion Swiss francs ($2.23 billion) last year.

Reporting by John Miller. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.