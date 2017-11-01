FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's NICE gives Roche drug green light for bladder cancer
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
Spain
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 1, 2017 / 12:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK's NICE gives Roche drug green light for bladder cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE, which decides if medicines should be used on the state health service, has decided Roche’s immunotherapy drug Tecentriq is worth using to treat certain patients with bladder cancer.

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) had ruled against the drug’s routine use in August. But on Wednesday it endorsed Tecentriq’s use for patients whose bladder cancer has not yet been treated and who cannot have cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

The green light comes under the Cancer Drugs Fund, which offers an alternative source of funding and is designed to provide access to promising treatments. Roche is offering a special deal on the medicine, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.