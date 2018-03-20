Roche says Tecentriq, chemo cut risk of death in type of lung cancer

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Tuesday a late-stage study showed the Swiss drugmaker’s immunotherapy Tecentriq plus chemotherapy cut the risk of disease worsening or death in first-line treatment of people with a type of advanced lung cancer.

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

“Squamous non-small cell lung cancer is difficult to treat and there have been limited new treatment options over the last few decades,” said Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer, adding the company was still awaiting overall survival data in its Impower131 study.