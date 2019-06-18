Roche wins Japan approval for personalized cancer drug Rozlytrek

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Tuesday won approval in Japan for Rozlytrek as the world’s biggest maker of cancer drugs pushes ahead in personalized medicines that require a biomarker test to identify prospective patients.

Roche said Japan is the first country to approve Rozlytrek, also known as entrectinib, targeting people with NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors, across 10 different tumor types, including those with central nervous system metastases.