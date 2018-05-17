FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Roche says has had no contact with Trump lawyer Cohen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche has had no contact with U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, the Swiss pharmaceuticals maker’s Chief Executive said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel in New York City, U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“I have asked internally if we had any contact, and that is not the case,” Severin Schwan told Reuters when asked if his company had any dealings with Cohen.

The top lawyer at Roche’s cross-town rival Novartis quit on Wednesday over a $1.2 million contract he co-signed with Cohen, a deal Novartis’ ex-CEO also said was a mistake.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, writing by John Revill

