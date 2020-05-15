World News
May 15, 2020 / 5:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Roche says new diagnostic solution could help COVID-19 patients

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday it will start selling a new digital diagnostics product that may simplify and accelerate screening of patients with breathing problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roche’s v-TAC, a new digital diagnostic solution that could help clinicians get faster results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities via a puncture in a vein, is available in markets that accept the CE mark, the company said.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

