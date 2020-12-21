Roche says faricimab meets goals in trial against rivals' Eylea

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday its experimental eye medicine faricimab matched Bayer and Regeneron’s Eylea against diabetic macular edema in acuity gains in two studies, including one in which patients had less-frequent shots.

“More than half of participants in the faricimab personalised dosing arms had extended time between treatments to 16 weeks at year one – the first time this level of durability has been achieved in a phase III diabetic macular edema study,” Roche said in a statement.

(This story corrects disease to “edema” in paragraph 1, not degeneration)