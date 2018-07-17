Roche nabs trial win for investigational anti-viral flu drug

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Tuesday its investigational drug baloxavir marboxil reduced symptoms in people at high risk of complications from flu, a boost to the Swiss drugmaker’s efforts to win approval for the single-dose, oral anti-viral medicine.
Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer, said the drug showed a clinical meaningful benefit in older people and those with medical conditions. The company plans to submit the results of the study, called Capstone-2, to regulators, she said.
