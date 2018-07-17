FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
July 17, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Roche nabs trial win for investigational anti-viral flu drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Tuesday its investigational drug baloxavir marboxil reduced symptoms in people at high risk of complications from flu, a boost to the Swiss drugmaker’s efforts to win approval for the single-dose, oral anti-viral medicine.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer, said the drug showed a clinical meaningful benefit in older people and those with medical conditions. The company plans to submit the results of the study, called Capstone-2, to regulators, she said.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.