FDA approves Roche hemophilia drug Hemlibra
#Health News
November 16, 2017 / 4:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

FDA approves Roche hemophilia drug Hemlibra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Roche’s Hemlibra for hemophilia suffers, a new medicine the Swiss drugmaker is counting on to help it offset eroding sales of its older medicines that have begun going off patent.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The U.S. regulator approved the drug, also known as ACE910 or emicizumab, as a once-weekly injection for adults and pediatric patients with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

The medicine will carry a boxed warning that blood clots were seen in patients who were given rescue treatment to treat bleeds for 24 hours while taking Hemlibra.‍​

Reporting by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
