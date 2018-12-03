Roche says Hemlibra effective in pivotal study

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s Hemlibra provided sustained bleed control in the largest pivotal study to date of children with a form of haemophilia, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Nearly 77 percent of children receiving Hemlibra once weekly experienced no treated bleeds, while Hemlibra once weekly reduced treated bleeds by 99 percent compared to prior bypassing agents, it said in a statement. Hemlibra every two weeks and every four weeks also showed clinically meaningful control of bleeding, it added.

Data from the phase III HAVEN 2 study evaluating Hemlibra in children younger than 12 with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors were presented at the 60th American Society of Hematology annual meeting.