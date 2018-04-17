FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
April 17, 2018 / 5:22 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Roche's Hemlibra gets speedy FDA review for wider use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s hemophilia A drug Hemlibra will get an accelerated review by U.S. regulators for use in a new group of patients, a key part of the Swiss drug company’s plans to muscle in on turf dominated by rivals including Shire.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to the medicine to be used in people who have not yet developed resistance to conventional treatments, called inhibitors, Roche said on Tuesday. Hemlibra is already approved for people with inhibitors, though Shire is fighting Roche in court seeking to halt expanded use of the medicine.

Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.