Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, European approval for Actemra
#Health News
September 22, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a month ago

Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, European approval for Actemra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said it has received European approval for its Actemra medication in giant cell arteritis (GCA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, January 30, 2014. To match special report USA-FDA/CASES REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

“As the first effective non-steroid therapy for GCA, Actemra/RoActemra has the potential to fundamentally change how this condition is treated,” Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer and global head of product development, said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Basel-based Roche said it also received European Union approval of Gazyvaro for people with previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill

