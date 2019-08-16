Roche personalized cancer treatment to cost about $204,560 a year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Roche Holding AG has priced at about $204,560 a year its personalized cancer treatment, Rozlytrek, that targets tumors with specific genetic mutations, the Swiss drugmaker said.

The treatment will cost about $17,050 per month for adult patients, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Rozlytrek will compete against German drugmaker Bayer AG’s Vitrakvi, which is priced at $32,800 per month.

Rozlytrek was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to treat certain types of solid tumors, which show rare genetic anomalies called NTRK fusions.

The treatment also won approval to treat adults with non-small cell lung cancer, whose tumors show genetic mutations called ROS1 fusions.

Vitrakvi, developed by Bayer in partnership with Eli Lilly and Co’s Loxo Oncology, won U.S. approved in November to treat patients with NTRK-positive solid tumors.