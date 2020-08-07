FDA approves oral spinal muscular atrophy drug from Roche-PTC Therapeutics

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an oral treatment from Roche Holding AG and PTC Therapeutics Inc for spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and above.

The drug, risdiplam, will be sold under the brand name Evrysdi and will compete with Biogen’s Spinraza, the first medicine approved for the disease, and Novartis’ gene therapy, Zolgensma.

Spinal muscular atrophy is the leading genetic cause of infant deaths that prevents the body from producing a protein necessary for neuromuscular development.

Many patients are confined to wheelchairs, and may require assistance with tasks like eating or even breathing.

Evrysdi will be available in the United States within two weeks for direct delivery to patients’ homes through an Express Scripts specialty pharmacy, Roche’s unit Genentech said.

Estimates of those living with the disease in the United States range from 10,000 to 25,000 people, according to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation.

PTC in June agreed to sell a portion of the rights to the risdiplam royalty stream to Royalty Pharma Plc for a one-time payment of $650 million.