Roche's lung cancer combo treatment wins FDA approval

Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen beside the entrance of its research unit Roche Glycart AG in Schlieren, Switzerland December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Thursday that its Tecentriq immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a first-line treatment for a form of lung cancer.

The Tecentriq regimen showed significant survival benefit in the initial treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, the drugmaker said.

The agency’s approval comes a day after the drug won priority review from the U.S. regulator.