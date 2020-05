FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Tecentriq as a standalone therapy for an advanced form of lung cancer.

Tecentriq has won the agency's approval for use in previously untreated adults with certain types of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, the company said. (reut.rs/2ZcrfxH)