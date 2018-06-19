Roche to pay $2.4 billion to buy rest of Foundation Medicine

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) has agreed to pay $137 per share to buy the rest of Foundation Medicine (FMI) (FMI.O), a $2.4 billion transaction that values the U.S. genomic profiling group at $5.3 billion, the partners said on Tuesday.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The deal, backed by the boards of both companies, is set to close in the second half of this year, they said in a statement.

The offer price represented a premium of 29 percent to FMI’s closing price on Monday. FMI closed at $106.45, up 4.4 percent.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, FMI is a molecular information company specialized in cancer care. It offers comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) assays to identify molecular alterations in a patient’s cancer and match them with targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials.

“This is important to our personalized healthcare strategy as we believe molecular insights and the broad availability of high quality comprehensive genomic profiling are key enablers for the development of, and access to, new cancer treatments,” Roche pharmaceuticals head Daniel O’Day said.

“We will preserve FMI’s autonomy while supporting them in accelerating their progress.”

