Roche says updated data shows Tecentriq cocktail gives longer liver cancer survival

FILE PHOTO: A sign at a diagnostics site for Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is seen, in Burgess Hill, Britain, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

ZURICH (Reuters) - Drugmaker Roche will present updated data confirming its immunotherapy Tecentriq, used in combination with Avastin, substantially improves overall survival in people with the most common form of liver cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

Follow-up data from a phase III trial taken at a median follow-up of 15.6 months showed that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin reduced the risk of death by 34%, the company said.

“These results show that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin provides the longest survival that we’ve ever seen in a front-line Phase III study in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma,” Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development Levi Garraway said in a statement.