Roche: FDA approves drug combo Venclexta plus Gazyva for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a treatment using its drugs Venclexta plus Gazyva for people with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

“Venclexta plus Gazyva is the only chemotherapy-free option of fixed duration that provides durable responses to help people live longer without progression of their disease, compared to a standard-of-care,” Roche’s Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning said in a statement.