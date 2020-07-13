Roche immunotherapy Tecentriq fails trial in ovarian cancer

FILE PHOTO: The peak of Mount Pilatus is seen in the background as workers clean the windows of a building of Roche in Rotkreuz May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann /File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday said a drug cocktail including its immunotherapy drug Tecentriq failed a late-stage trial in women with ovarian cancer when it did not increase survival without the disease progressing.

Roche said it was disappointed with the result of the trial, which added Tecentriq to the company’s older drug Avastin as well as chemotherapy as a hopeful treatment against newly diagnosed advanced stage ovarian cancer.