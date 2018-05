ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s immunotherapy combination that includes Tecentriq, Avastin and chemotherapy will get a speeded-up review by U.S. regulators for use in initial treatment of people with a common form of lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Roche has already announced results of clinical trials that showed the combination boosted survival benefit compared to older treatments.