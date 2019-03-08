Health News
March 8, 2019 / 5:34 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Roche's Tecentriq wins U.S. approval for aggressive breast cancer

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Friday won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its immunotherapy Tecentriq for triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of the disease that has proven tough-to-treat.

The FDA approved Tecentriq combined with the chemotherapy Abraxane to treat adults with inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in people whose tumours express PD-L1, a protein that may help cancers avoid detection by the immune system.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below