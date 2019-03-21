Roche sues U.S. executives in fight over diabetes test strips

FILE PHOTO: Roche tablets are seen in front of a Roche logo in this photo illustration shot January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche is seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages and compensation in a U.S. lawsuit against former executives of a Utah-based company, the Swiss drugmaker’s latest case targeting what it calls fraudulent schemes involving its diabetes test strips.

“Defendants caused Roche to wrongfully pay over $87 million in rebates and to lose a similar amount of sales of retail strips,” according to Roche’s complaint filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey on Tuesday against more than a dozen defendants including Jeffrey C. Smith, chief executive at Utah’s Alliance Medical Holdings until 2017.

Smith did not immediately return phone calls and e-mails seeking comment.