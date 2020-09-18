Roche gets key European panel recommendation for liver cancer cocktail

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Friday got a positive recommendation from a key European panel for its immunotherapy Tecentriq mixed with Avastin against liver cancer, likely clearing the way for the cocktail’s approval in the coming months.

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended the combination for approval to be used for adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The European Commission generally follows the committee’s recommendation.

“Today’s recommendation by the CHMP is a major step towards bringing Tecentriq in combination with Avastin to people in Europe who suffer from advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer.