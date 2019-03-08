Health News
Roche gets European approval for Tecentriq combo vs. lung cancer

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche has received European Commission approval for its Tecentriq drug in combination with Avastin and chemotherapy as an initial treatment for people with a specific type of lung cancer, the Swiss pharma company said on Friday.

The combination has been approved as a first-line treatment for people with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 85 percent of all cases, Roche said.

