ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) diagnostics division head Roland Diggelmann is leaving the company on Sept. 30, ending a 10-year stint at the Swiss drugmaker, it said on Tuesday.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Michael Heuer, the region head of Roche Diagnostics for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, will assume leadership of the division with about 12.1 billion Swiss francs ($12.15 billion) in annual sales until a permanent replacement is named.