Roche presents new data on efficacy of MS treatment Ocrevus

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Thursday new data showed its big-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus was a “highly effective treatment option offering a favourable and consistent benefit risk profile”.
The data will be presented at MSVirtual2020 from Sept. 11-13, Roche said in a statement.
It will also present data showing its Enspryng treatment lowered relapse severity in people with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).
