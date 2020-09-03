Health News
September 3, 2020 / 5:24 AM / a few seconds ago

Roche presents new data on efficacy of MS treatment Ocrevus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers clean the windows of a building of Roche in Rotkreuz May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Thursday new data showed its big-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus was a “highly effective treatment option offering a favourable and consistent benefit risk profile”.

The data will be presented at MSVirtual2020 from Sept. 11-13, Roche said in a statement.

It will also present data showing its Enspryng treatment lowered relapse severity in people with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
