Roche CEO sees 4.6 billion Swiss franc sales hit from copycat medicines

FILE PHOTO: CEO Severin Schwan of Swiss drugmaker Roche attends the company's annual news conference in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s off-patent cancer medicines Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin will likely see sales erosion of 4.6 billion Swiss francs ($5.11 billion) in 2021, Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Thursday, as rivals’ cheaper copies make further inroads.

That is slightly down from more than 5 billion franc hit from so-called biosimilars in 2020, and Roche still expects overall sales to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit rate this year as declining revenue from the older medicines is more than offset by newer drugs, Schwan said.