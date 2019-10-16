October 16, 2019 / 5:19 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Roche boosts 2019 sales outlook again, sees Spark deal this year

FILE PHOTO: Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this photo illustration January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) on Wednesday boosted its 2019 sales outlook for the third time and said it still expects to complete its $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics (ONCE.O) this year.

“Sales are now expected to grow in the high-single digit range, at constant exchange rates,” the company said in a statement.

(This story has been refiled to correct sales target to high-single digit range, from mid- to high-single digits.)

Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal

